Police Reappeal for Information on Cecilia Devine

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information over the disappearance and death of Newcastle woman Cecilia Devine.

Ms Devine went missing from her Waratah home almost a year ago, her body was found in a Blue Mountains dam in March.

She was last on seen on CCTV footage in Katoomba on the 6th of September wearing a bright yellow cardigan, black plants and was carrying an orange handbag.

None of those items have been recovered.

Police have now set up a mannequin outside a Katoomba pub wearing clothing similar to those Ms Devine was wearing in her last known sighting, in the hopes it will trigger someone’s memory.

Anyone who has information about Cecilia’s disappearance or suspected murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.