The AMA declares Climate Change is a Health Emergency? Dr Brad McKay explains

It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Brad McKay joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The AMA declares Climate Change is a health emergency? also No Jab, no pay’ plan is working to increase vaccinations in children! Dr Brad says, We’re advised to exercise 30 minutes, 5 times a week – but will more strenuous exercise be more beneficial? Yes! Also dr Brad explores – NSW jails are awash with “ice” (Methamphetamine)…and also every other drug you can think of.

