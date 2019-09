Richard & Kim spoke with CEO of City of Newcastle Council, Jeremy Bath, about the erosion problems at Stockton which has forced the permanent closure of a child care centre. Expert analysis from coastal engineers deemed the centre no longer safe for occupation. They also asked what is being done to try and combat the ongoing erosion problems. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2HD-Interview-Jeremy-Bath-.mp3