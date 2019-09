A woman has suffered serious burns to her arm in a house fire at Swansea overnight.

It’s believed the fire broke out in the Catherine Street property around midnight.

Thankfully, fire crews managed to contain the blaze quickly.

The 30-year-old woman had to be airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

Another three people who were inside the home at the time escaped unharmed.

The home suffered minimal damage.

Police say the cause has been established as accidental.

