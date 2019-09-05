MEASLES ALERT FOR LAKE MACQUARIE!

A measles warning has been issued for Lake Macquarie, following two confirmed cases in the region.

A middle aged woman and a teenage boy have both been diagnosed with the condition. It’s believed they visited the following locations while they were infectious:

Wednesday 28 August

Wallsend Library 11:30am – 14:00pm

Glendale Hunter Sports Centre gymnastics class

and Glendale Shopping Centre 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Edgeworth Town centre, Henny Penny and Coles 7:30pm – 8:00pm

Saturday 31 August

West Wallsend Swim Centre 10:15am – 11:30am

Warners Bay Pillow Talk Midday – 12:30pm

Wallsend McDonalds Midday – 2:30pm

Kotara Bunnings 1:00pm – 1:30pm

Clarendon Hotel, Newcastle 2:30pm – 3:00pm

Sunday 1 September

Broadmeadow MacDonalds 8:00am – 8:30am

Wickham Bid Barn Tender Centre Midday – 2:00pm

Monday 2 September

Westfield Kotara, KFC and KMart 3:00pm – 3:30pm

Tuesday 3 September

Glendale Pharmacy Chemist Works 8:30pm – 9:00pm

Hunter New England Health says anyone who visited these venues during these times should look out for symptoms until September 22.

Symptoms can include fever, sore eyes, a cough and a red, blotchy rash.

Image: NSW Health