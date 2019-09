Police are investigating an armed hold-up at an Anna Bay service station last night.

It’s believed a man armed with a knife entered the Nelson Bay Road store around 11:15pm, stealing cash and a packet of cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

The attendant was thankfully uninjured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the offender is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

