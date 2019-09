Hunter police are looking to the public to help them track down a local man, who’s wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

32-year-old Dane Simms is wanted over a number of driving offences.

He’s described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 185-190cm tall, with a thin build and light brown hair.

He’s known to frequent the Karuah, Raymond Terrace, Woodberry, Newcastle and Abermain areas.

If you do see Dane, do not approach him – contact Triple Zero immediately.