Man Charged Over Hunter Pursuit

Police have arrested a man on the University of Newcastle campus at gunpoint after a dramatic pursuit yesterday afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop the driver in Tarro in relation to a fraud matter before he sped off.

A chase was initiated however it had to be called off at Beresfield due to safety reasons.

The car was spotted driving through suburbs in Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.

The man was eventually caught after entering a dead-end street on the Callaghan campus and trying to flee on foot.

Police discovered alleged stolen property in the vehicle including 13 registrations plates, cards, a wallet and 5 mobile phones.

The 32-year-old was charged with a raft of offences and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police Force