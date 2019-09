A man has suffered serious injuries after falling off his bike at Edgeworth yesterday evening.

The 33-year-old was riding the mountain bike at a reserve on Argyll Crescent around 5:10pm when he reportedly attempted to jump over a pile of dirt.

It’s believed he landed heavily on his head and suffered a fractured neck and a brain injury.

He’s in a critical condition at the John Hunter Hospital.

Image: NSW Ambulance