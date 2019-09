A man is in custody, after he allegedly tried to rob a shop in Salamander Bay yesterday.

Police say he entered a store on Soliders Point Road at about 2:20pm, and held a deodorant can at a female worker and ‘made threats.’

He demanded cash but fled the scene empty-handed.

The 21-year-old was arrested a short time later on Foreshore Drive.

He’s now been charged with attempted armed robbery and armed with intent.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

