The Samsung Galaxy Fold is in Australia – Geoff Quattromani tells all!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Geoff’s testing the Google Nest Hub Max and now it’s the perfect kitchen assistant. The Samsung Fold is starting to ship and should hit Australian shores soon. For those who live in an apartment, a new doorbell from Ring is now available specifically for you. Huawei is set to launch their latest flagship phone but without the support from Google due to the US ban, this could result in a complete failure for the Australian market.

