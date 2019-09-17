Man Injured After Shots Fired In Hunter Valley

An investigation is underway after shots were reportedly fired at Weston this afternoon.

Police were called to Cessnock Road just before 3pm, where they found a 27-year-old man with a head wound.

Thankfully, his injuries weren’t life threatening and he was treated at the scene.

While a Toyota Land Cruiser was found will bullet holes in it on Boundary Street, Kurri Kurri — it’s now been seized for forensic examination.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.