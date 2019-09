A man’s been charged after threatening several motorists with a gun at Waratah overnight.

The man is alleged to have been walking along Myall Avenue at around 8:40pm when he pointed the gun at three vehicles.

He was arrested at a nearby home shortly after and taken to Waratah Police Station.

The 26-year-old man has been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today charged with possessing a prohibited pistol and three counts of common assault.