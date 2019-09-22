Explosions Damage Property in Merewether

Police are investigating after a number of letterboxes were destroyed in Merewether yesterday morning.

Officers received several reports of residents hearing explosions in the area just before 4:30am.

It was later discovered that three letter boxes and windows of cars and homes had been damaged in Dent, Livingstone and Mitchell Streets.

Police also found a suspicious item in a letterbox on Kilgour Avenue around 6:15am.

Police Rescue crews safely removed the item and rendered it safe.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.