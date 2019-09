It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Calorie restriction & exercise increase bone fragility also Hearing aids improve dementia, depression & falls! And Dr Ross tells How Zantac may contain contaminants. Also Vitamin E can be used to prevent heart damage in heart attacks!

