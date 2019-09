Richard & Kim spoke with TWU Newcastle and Northern Sub-branch Secretary, Mick Forbes, about the on-going attacks and abuse against bus drivers in and around the Rutherford shopping precinct. TWU members are concerned for driver safety so have decided to implement a ban on servicing the Rutherford Shopping Centre after 5pm. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/2HD-Interview-Mick-Forbes-.mp3