Fatal Crash at Maitland

UPDATE 8:30am:

The road has now been re-opened.

Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Maitland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Cessnock Road at around 2:30am where a Kia Rio collided head-on with a Ford Falcon.

The female driver of the Kia, believed to be aged in her 50s, died at the scene.

The male driver of the Ford sustained a back injury and was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Cessnock Road is currently closed between the New England Highway and Gillieston Road while investigations take place.

Image: NSW Police Force