Fatal Crash at Maitland

UPDATE 8:30am:
The road has now been re-opened.
Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Maitland this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Cessnock Road at around 2:30am where a Kia Rio collided head-on with a Ford Falcon.
The female driver of the Kia, believed to be aged in her 50s, died at the scene.
The male driver of the Ford sustained a back injury and was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.
Cessnock Road is currently closed between the New England Highway and Gillieston Road while investigations take place.
Image: NSW Police Force