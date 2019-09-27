Reward for Glenridding Hit and Run Information

Police have announced a $350,000 reward for information on the hit and run death of a New Zealand man near Singleton last year.

The body of 43-year-old Ian Pullen was found on the side of Carrington Street at Glenridding around 5:30am on September 29th.

It’s believed he was hit by a vehicle sometime between 4:20am and 5am the same morning, with the driver fleeing the scene.

The volunteer firefighter was in the region for last year’s bushfire season when the incident occurred.

The State Government has funded the reward as police continue to try to piece together the circumstances of the incident, almost one year on.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.