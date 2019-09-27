Suspected Murder-Suicide at Doyles Creek

Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at a Doyles Creek home yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Doyles Creek Road property around 4pm after receiving calls concerned about the pair’s welfare.

The bodies of a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were found inside suffering gunshot wounds.

Police are treating it as a murder-suicide.

They’re appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Image: Bigstock