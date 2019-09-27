Suspected Murder-Suicide at Doyles Creek

Police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found at a Doyles Creek home yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the Doyles Creek Road property around 4pm after receiving calls concerned about the pair’s welfare.
The bodies of a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were found inside suffering gunshot wounds.
Police are treating it as a murder-suicide.
They’re appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Image: Bigstock