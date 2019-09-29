Suzi Quatro is running hotter than ever!

A new album “No Control” charting world-wide, and a career documentary “Suzi Q” in cinemas in October, Suzi has added 8 special shows to her “pedal to the floor” year.

Suzi explains: “I want to strip everything back to the original sound, bass, drums, keys and guitar. It is exciting to be raw again, back to basics. This is what everyone signed on for!”

All the hits, unbridled energy, powerhouse vocals, Suzi is a rocker who has perfected her craft over decades of touring, pure rock royalty, the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Richard and Kim are giving you the chance to win tickets to see Suzi Q at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 8.

You can also purchase your tickets here