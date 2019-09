Police are appealing for information on the location of a missing Cameron Park boy.

10-year-old Thanakorn Deesud was last seen at his Salamon Road home around 6:15pm yesterday.

A search of the area, including nearby bushland, failed to find the boy.

Thanakorn is described as being of Asian appearance, around 140 centimetres tall with black hair.

He was last seen wearing pyjamas and no shoes.

Anyone who knows where he may be is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.