Interest Rates are at all time low Brent chats with Paul Clithoroe

With interest rates at an all time low Brent speaks to Paul Clitheroe with concerns for self funded retirees and the benefits for new home buyers, term deposits benefits and cycles of interest rates. Paul gives some ideas of good practices to retain your finances values.

Who Is Paul Clitheroe

He was president of the Financial Planning Association of Australia for 1993-94. Paul Clitheroe has been an active advocate of financial literacy for many years. He is Chairman of the Australian Government Financial Literacy Board and Financial Literacy Australia.

