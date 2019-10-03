Mark Latham discusses the Morrison/ Trump Issue!

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The Trump/Morrison controversy also the recent Interest rate cut, where is the economy headed? Mark explains Why are there so many politician’s visiting drought areas but no change to Australia’s water policies? Also he discusses The Lockout laws report Latham was part of (plus made recommendation’s for Newcastle) He also discusses his Rugby League Grand Final prediction!

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast (Part One):

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast (Part Two):