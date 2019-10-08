Dr Ross Walker chats to Brent about some recent medical news

Reports of statins that many heart patients would use could cause a diagnosis of osteoporosis, and Dr Ross explains how you can check if you have osteoporosis. Some facts on red meat and may mean you can eat eat red meat without any issue plus alcohol and dementia links, risks and more.
,
Listen to the podcast here.
About Dr Ross Walker
Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.
Contact Details
Should you require emergency medical advice, call 000. Otherwise speak to your GP. Dr Ross Walker’s practice details are below.
Lindfield Cardiology Suite 28
12 Tryon Rd, Lindfield
Sydney, NSW 2070
Australia
Appointments, call 02 9415 6185
Recorded live on the super radio network Brent Bultitude show at 1.15pm on the 8th Oct 2019