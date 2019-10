It’s ‘Political Watch’ as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Trump and Syria, Climate protests, Mark talks about Kim Carr: is hate killing democracy. Mark’s thought’s on Fast tracking NSW dams and Folau infiltration commenting on the story on the front page of “The Daily Telegraph”.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Mark Latham’s Twitter Page:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor