Geoff Quattromani discussses Telstra Shutdown 3G Network!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How New Tile products have been announced to help you find bags, bikes, phones and your keys. What is it, how does it work? Telstra announce the shutdown of the 3G network. Geoff reveals a new range of smart home products has landed in Australia from smart curtain rails, to doorbells and even powerboards. Also there’s a new range of Arlo products, promising longer battery life and 2K video resolution. And we hear about backing up your treasured memories is generally a hassle. Geoff’s been testing a scanner from Epson that will take your printed photos into digital format at 1 per second.

