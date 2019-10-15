Are you looking for a child you gave up for adoption? Carol shares her story.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/podcast-of-Richard-and-Kim-With-Carol-Burns-on-60s-Adoptions-15102019.mp3

Adoption Connections Meeting in East Maitland: 15 October 2019

The Benevolent Society’s Post Adoption Resource Centre (PARC) will host an Adoption Connections meeting in East Maitland on Tuesday 15 October from 6.00pm-8.30pm to provide information and support for local people affected by adoption.

It’s an opportunity for anyone affected by adoption – adopted persons, parents, siblings, grandparents and other family members – to find out one’s rights to access information, searching for family members, or having a reunion.

The FREE meeting will focus on ‘down the track’ issues such as:

· How do I find information about my / my child’s adoption?

· How do I search for my adult child / my parents/ my siblings?

· How do I find information about my father?

· Post contact – down the track: I need help to try again.

· After years of not knowing, I’ve found out I am adopted!

· Search and reunion in an online age, and using DNA sites.

With guest speakers to share their experiences of being adopted, losing a child to adoption and managing searching and contact, this is an opportunity to connect with others in a similar situation. The special event will include informal discussion and a display of relevant resources and books.

“Our meeting will offer a range of knowledge-sharing and resources to support people affected by adoption in the Maitland area,” said Fiona Cameron, PARC Team Leader for The Benevolent Society. “It is estimated that one in 15 people are affected by adoption, and the effects are often likened to ripples in a pond, touching more and more people as time passes and generations of a family grow.”

For more information and to book to attend, call (02) 9504 6788 or 1300 659 814 or emailPARC@benevolent.org.au.