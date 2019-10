It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Pill testing in NSW, Drought solutions and Scott Morrison. Mark tells how Federal Labor are going for a climate emergency! And a Sponsor is leaving NRL’s Titans due to Ryan James ?

