Mayor Kay Fraser chats to the Richard and Kim Breakfast Show about the huge weekend on the Lake

One big weekend!
Catch all the action with two days of speed and excitement as Round 3, Offshore Superboat Championships returns to Lake Macquarie on 19 and 20 October 2019.
Plan your weekend to make the most of this massive weekend!
Event program
|On the water
|When
|Where
|Description
|Superboat Championships
|Saturday 1.20pm
Sunday 11am, 1pm
|Lake Macquarie
|Line up along the foreshore to watch high-octane vessels race at speeds of up to 200km/h. The best viewing spots will be Warners Bay foreshore to Eleebana and Marmong Point foreshore reserve. The event will be livestreamed both days. Hosted by Offshore Superboats.
|Junior demonstration runs
|Saturday 12.15pm
Sunday 10.15am, 12.15pm
|Lake Macquarie
|Support the junior riders as they test the race course before the Superboats take to the stage. Hosted by Offshore Superboats.
|Jet ski racing
|Saturday 9.30am-5pm
Sunday 8.30am-5pm
|Best viewed from Lions Park, Eleebana
|Experience the adrenaline and excitement of PWC jet ski racing. Saturday will feature endurance racing and circuit racing on Sunday. Hosted by NSW Personal Watercraft.
|Free water sports
|Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm
|Marmong Point Sailing Club
|Come and try free water sports on the lake for families of all-ages. Hosted by Marmong Point Sailing Club.
|Off the water
|When
|Where
|Description
|Warners Bay markets
|Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm
|Warners Bay foreshore
|Warners Bay will come alive with fashion, art, handmade products, food stalls, live entertainment and live broadcast of the Superboat racing. Hosted by Warners Bay Chamber of Commerce.
|Two pop-up licenced bars
|Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm
|Located at both ends of the Warners Bay market area
|Soak up the atmosphere on and off the water at our pop-up bar with refreshments available to purchase.
|Food and Wine Festival
|Saturday, 12-8pm
|Speers Point Park
|Enjoy wine and beer tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, and entertainment for the whole family. There will be shuttle buses running to and from the event, for more information visit the Facebook page. Hosted by Tangerine Events.
|Vintage car display
|Saturday, 7.30am-3pm
|Southern end of Warners Bay foreshore
|If you’re a car enthusiastic don’t miss the vintage, hot rods, classic vehicles and motorbikes on display. Hosted by Newcastle Restored Vehicle Club.
|Show and Shine competition
|Sunday, 7.30am-3pm
|Speers Point Park
|Vehicles will continue to be on display with winners announced at approximately 3pm. Hosted by Newcastle Restored Vehicle Club.
|Marmong Point foreshore
|Saturday and Sunday
|Marmong Point foreshore, end of Nanda Street
|Grab a prime position on the foreshore to watch the live action from the start and finish line.
|T-28 Trojan Aerobatics
|Saturday and Sunday 11:45am
|Airspace above Lake Macquarie
|The sky over Lake Macquarie will come alive with a showcase of acrobatic displays. With speeds over 550km/hr the T-28 is a must see demonstration of speed and power.
|CAC Wirraway
|Sunday 9:45am
|Airspace above Lake Macquarie
|The Wirraway is a former general-purpose military aircraft manufactured in Australia between 1939 – 1946. The aircraft will demonstrate a combination of military style combat manoeuvres and modern graceful low-level aerobatics sure to keep you on the edge of your se