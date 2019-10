Kris Lees spoke the Richard and Kim about In Her Time, the horse he’s trainer for the richest horse race on turf, The Everest. He gives his tip for a trifecta. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/podcast-of-Richard-and-Kim-With-Chris-Lee-on-the-Everest-race-17102019.wav