Man Charged over Cessnock Break-In

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to break into a government building at Cessnock on Saturday.

Police allege the man smashed his way through the front door of the Vincent Street building at around 5pm before causing minor damage inside the foyer.

He then reportedly fled the scene but officers caught up with him at a supermarket car park around 40 minutes later, where he was arrested after a short scuffle.

He’s since been charged and refused bail.

He’ll front Newcastle Local Court today.

