Suspended Driver Charged with Newcastle Pursuit

A Northern Territory man has been charged with allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Newcastle yesterday.

Police attempted to stop a Ford Falcon on Union Street just after 12:30am however it’s alleged the driver continued speeding through King and Parry Streets before leading officers on a foot pursuit.

Police arrested the man on Hepburn Street shortly after.

Officers searched the 20-year-old, it’s alleged he had a capsule containing MDMA on him.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he reportedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.100.

It was also discovered that he’d been suspended from driving for three months due to low range drink driving.

The man has been released on conditional bail and will front Newcastle Local Court on the 28th of November.