Geoff Quatromani tells of Google’s New Smartphone

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quatromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Google have announced their new smartphone to take on Apple and Samsung, their biggest feature here is a lower price. Arlo have brought a competitor to our doors with the new Video Doorbell set to take on Ring. Geoff discusses How Google also announced a new Wi-Fi system with built in smart features. Also, Realme have entered Australia, the Chinese brand brings four smartphones to the market with their top of the line model costing $499. Also, Nokia have gone back to their heritage with a new tough phone.

