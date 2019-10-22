Man Dies in Aberglasslyn Fire

A man has died in a house fire at Aberglasslyn overnight.

Fire crews were called to the Peppertree Circuit property around 8:30pm where they found the home well alight.

They were able to extinguish the blaze but the house suffered extensive damage.

The body of a man was found inside, while the woman and a 13-year-old boy were taken to the John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock