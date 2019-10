Former Maitland councilor Bob Geoghegan has died from stomach cancer at the age of 73. Tributes have flowed for the long serving councilman. One of those remembering is MP for Maitland Jenny Aitchison. She told Richard and Kim he was a good friend. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/JENNY-AITCHISON.mp3