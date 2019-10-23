Shrek The Musical opens at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney from January 1 next year. Originally from Elermore Vale, now starring in Shrek and tv show Frayed, Ben Mingay joined Richard and Kim in the studio for a chat.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Shrek The Musical star Ben Mingay joins Richard and Kim in the studio
Shrek The Musical opens at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney from January 1 next year. Originally from Elermore Vale, now starring in Shrek and tv show Frayed, Ben Mingay joined Richard and Kim in the studio for a chat.
Previous ArticleMan Dies in Aberglasslyn Fire