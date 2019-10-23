Woman Charged over Belmont North Fatal Crash

A woman has now been charged over a fatal head-on collision in Belmont North earlier this year.

Police allege the 32-year-old was traveling south along the Pacific Highway when she crossed into the incoming lanes and collided with a Mitsubishi Colt.

The 50-year-old woman driving the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

The younger woman was arrested at Newcastle Police Station yesterday, and was charged with dangerous and negligent driving and being under the influence of a drug.

She’s been granted conditional bail and will front Newcastle Local Court on the 14th of November.

