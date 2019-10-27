2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of these four talented and highly decorated artists forming a tour called the Young Stars of Country.

Individually, these are four of the most recognisable names in the Australian entertainment world. Golden Guitars, Gold records, chart topping albums and countless number one singles between them… and this merely scratches the surface of their combined achievements!

The Young Stars Of Country Reunion tour proudly presented by Newcastle’s 2HD.

Belmont 16’s

Friday, 15 November 2019

Win your tickets with Richard and Kim or buy them from the club or here