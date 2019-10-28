Geoff Quattromani talks Apple Airpods Pro announcement

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Strong Apple rumours look all but certain for an Airpods Pro announcement. With noise cancellation and a new look, we hope it arrives in time for Christmas. Speaking of Christmas, a new range of indoor and outdoor Christmas lights are hitting shelves at K-Mart with smart home connectivity with voice control with Amazon and Google. To help keep our eyes off our phones, Google have developed an app to allow us to print the vital information for the day so we can check that, and not our phones. Geoff’s been testing a new product from DJI (the makers of the best drones on the market), named the Robomaster S1 which drives, shoots, films more.

