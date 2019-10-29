Two Men Charged With ‘Sexually Touching’ Teenage Girl

Police have now charged a second man, for allegedly sexually touching a teenage girl at Nelson Bay earlier this year.

The 36-year-old Salt Ash man was taken into custody at about 3pm yesterday.

It comes after a 31-year-old man was arrested in Port Macquarie back in September.

They’ve both been charged with sexually touching a 14-year-old girl, at a public toilet near Victoria Parade in February, 2019.

The Salt Ash man has been refused bail and will front Maitland Court today.

Detectives say the two men were not known to the young girl.