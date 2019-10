Richard & Kim spoke with country music star, Adam Harvey, about the upcoming Young Stars of Country Reunion show at Belmont 16s on Friday 15 November. Adam, Beccy Cole, Felicity Urquhart and Darren Coggan are getting back together after touring together 20 years ago. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2HD-Interview-Adam-Harvey-1.mp3