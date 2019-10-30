Teenager Charged with Hunter Pursuit

A 17-year-old has been charged over an alleged pursuit in Pelaw Main overnight.

Police reportedly spotted the male speeding through the Hunter Economic Zone in a Chrysler Cruiser around 6:15pm and started a chase after he allegedly failed to stop.

The car attempted to drive into dense bushland near Hospital Road at Kurri Kurri but was forced to turn around, crashing into two police vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The driver was arrested shortly afterward while he was waiting for a tow-truck on Hebburn Road.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with Skye’s Law and dangerous driving.

The teenager has been granted conditional bail and will front Kurri Kurri Local Court next month.

Image: NSW Police Force