It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Aged care disgrace in interim report, NSW electricity interconnector into QLD, Morrison throwing $1 billion at clean energy, Mark talks about President Trump impeachment and Israel Folau banned by NRL, seemingly for life?

