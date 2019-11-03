The Newcastle Museum is holding two great events Saturday 9 November from 5pm-9pm

Picnic in the park then party after dark!

The Museum is turning RED! Come make a raucous and have a raging good time from 5pm! (after the Picnic in Museum Park event).

Dance, drink, eat and explore the amazing line up of community entertainment and activities as we celebrate the launch of our new Museum branding. Come dressed in your best red threads and help us paint the town Museum RED!

Live music by local performers Kat Waria, Newcastle Chamber Choir and Collidescope

Food by Pino’s

Red beer bar by Murray’s Brewery

Red wine bar by Inner City Winemakers

Dance performances by Chakras Performing Arts

Fire performances

Chinese photo booth, paper folding and Knot workshops hosted by the Confucius Institute

Spear shaping demonstrations by Luke Russell from Wylaa Buuranliyn

The Roost art and design exhibition

Star Hotel Riot and BHP film screenings by Stories of our Town

Hot sauce tastings by Chilli Bros

Music and sound installations by TANTRUM

​Red fashion display by Facon

If you can’t make it during the night, come along to our NM:PM Picnic in Museum Park Saturday 9 November 10am-2pm

The Newcastle Museum is proudly supported by Newcastle’s 1143 2HD!