Belmont Man Charged Over Child Abuse Material

Lake Macquarie Police have today charged a man for allegedly filming and possessing child abuse material.

They began investigating back in June, after finding a number of images on a laptop.

They then searched a home in Belmont on July 3, where they seized mobile phones, computers and external storage devices.

Following extensive inquiries, they arrested a 37-year-old man at the same home just before 10am this morning.

He’s been charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material, film a persons private parts and possessing ammunition without a permit.

He’s been refused bail and will front court today.

