It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Coffee drinkers have healthier Gut Microbiomes, Dr Ross asks Is there a link between obesity & addictions? And we hear about A New technology to better control Type 1 Diabetes.

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Dr Ross Walker Website:

https://www.drrosswalker.com/