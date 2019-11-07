Man Charged with Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man’s been charged after an alleged pursuit with a stolen vehicle at Morisset yesterday morning.
Police were patrolling around Dora Street around 9:15am when they reportedly spotted a car driving with two different registration plates.
A pursuit was initiated but was later terminated at Lake Munmorah due to safety reasons.
The car was spotted at a fire trail near Nords Wharf, police then followed it to a home at Narara.
The 34-year-old man was arrested and was allegedly discovered with drugs, a flick knife and the key to the stolen vehicle.
He’s now been charged with a raft of offences and was refused bail.
He’ll appear at Gosford Local Court today.
