Man Charged with Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man’s been charged after an alleged pursuit with a stolen vehicle at Morisset yesterday morning.

Police were patrolling around Dora Street around 9:15am when they reportedly spotted a car driving with two different registration plates.

A pursuit was initiated but was later terminated at Lake Munmorah due to safety reasons.

The car was spotted at a fire trail near Nords Wharf, police then followed it to a home at Narara.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and was allegedly discovered with drugs, a flick knife and the key to the stolen vehicle.

He’s now been charged with a raft of offences and was refused bail.

He’ll appear at Gosford Local Court today.

