UPDATE: The man has now been found safe and well.

Police are appealing for information about a man missing from Oakhampton.

38-year-old Johnathon Woods was last seen at his home on Oakhampton Road around Midday on Saturday.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 180-centimetres tall, of a thin build with short, dark brown hair.

Mr Woods was last seen wearing a white business shirt, black pants, a light coloured bomber jacket, gold-framed sunglasses and was carrying a small, black sports bag.

He’s known to travel by train and frequents the Maitland, Newcastle, Waratah and Carrington areas.

Anyone with information on Johnathon’s location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.