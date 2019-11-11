Geoff Quattromani tells of Optus 5G Network Introduction

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Optus have launched their 5G network to the public with home internet plans that make it a very viable alternative to the NBN. Apple TV+ launched recently and while we didn’t need another streaming service, there is a way to get it for a year for free. Geoff tells how Google have acquired Fitbit, this huge move could keep Google around our wrists but what they really bought was decades of fitness data. If you’re aim is to have the biggest TV in the street, Hisense have a new 85 inch model for $4200, but do your homework, I’ll explain.

