SCHOOLS CLOSED – TUESDAY

For the first time in history, the state of NSW is bracing for Catastrophic fire conditions. Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring a state of emergency for the next seven days.
The NSW Rural Fire Service have made it clear that ‘Catastrophic’ is the highest level of bushfire danger and homes are not designed to withstand a fire in these conditions.
More than 350 schools and TAFE campuses will be closed tomorrow in Sydney, the Hunter region, Blue Mountains and the south coast due to forecast “catastrophic” fire conditions.
Parents have been urged to check the Department of Education’s School Safety page to see if their child’s school will be closed on Tuesday. The page is being updated regularly and lists closures for both government and non-government schools.
They have also been asked to keep in contact with their own school via their school’s website, Facebook page and SkoolBag app for up-to-the-minute information.
- Afterlee Public School
- Aldavilla Public School
- Alfords Point Public School
- Annangrove Public School
- Avoca Beach Public School
- Awaba Public School
- Balgowlah North Public School
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Barnsley Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Bates Drive School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Bellingen High School
- Bellingen Public School
- Belltrees Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Berowra Public School
- Bilgola Plateau Public School
- Bilpin Public School
- Biraban Public School
- Black Hill Public School
- Blacksmiths Public School
- Blaxland East Public School
- Blaxland High School
- Blaxland Public School
- Blue Haven Public School
- Boambee Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Bonnells Bay Public School
- Bonnet Bay Public School
- Bonville Public School
- Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre
- Bowravill Central School
- Brewongle Environmental Education Centre
- Brisbania Public School
- Brooklyn Public School
- Bundeena Public School
- Bungwahl Public School
- Callala Public School
- Camden Park Environmental Education Centre
- Cardiff High School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Cattai Public School
- Caves Beach Public School
- Central Mangrove Public School
- Cessnock East Public School
- Chatham High School
- Chatham Public School
- Chifley College Dunheved Campus
- Chifley College Senior Campus
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Collins Creek Public School
- Colo Heights Public School
- Colo High School
- Colo Vale Public School
- Comboyne Public School
- Comleroy Road Public School
- Congewai Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Cooranbong Public School
- Copacabana Public School
- Coramba Public School
- Corindi Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Cowan Public School
- Crescent Head Public School
- Crossmaglen Public School
- Cundletown Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dora Creek Public School
- Dorrigo High School
- Dorrigo Public School
- Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre
- Dudley Public School
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Dunoon Public School
- Elands Public School
- Ellerston Public School
- Ellison Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Empire Bay Public School
- Emu Heights Public School
- Engadine West Public School
- Eungay Public School
- Falls Creek Public School
- Fassifern Public School
- Faulconbridge Public School
- Fennell Bay Public School
- Fern Bay Public School
- Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre
- Frederickton Public School
- Freemans Reach Public School
- Galston High School
- Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre
- Girrakool School
- Glen William Public School
- Glenbrook Public School
- Glenreagh Public School
- Glenvale School
- Glossodia Public School
- Goolmangar Public School
- Grays Point Public School
- Greenhill Public School
- Grose View Public School
- Gwandalan Public School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Hazelbrook Public School
- Heathcote East Public School
- Helensburgh Public School
- Henry Fulton Public School
- Hernani Public School
- Heron’s Creek Public School
- Hillside Public School
- Holgate Public School
- HopeTown School
- Hornsby Heights Public School
- Huntington Public School
- Huskisson Public School
- Illawong Public School
- Jannali Public School
- Jiggi Public School
- Jilliby Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Karangi Public School
- Kariong Mountains High School
- Katoomba High School
- Kemps Creek Public School
- Kempsey East Public School
- Kempsey High School
- Kempsey South Public School
- Kempsey West Public School
- Kenthurst Public School
- Kentlyn Public School
- Kincumber High School
- Kincumber Public School
- Kitchener Public School
- Krambach Public School
- Kulnura Public School
- Ku-ring-gai High School
- Kurmond Public School
- Kurrajong East Public School
- Kurrajong North Public School
- Kurri Kurri High School
- Laguna Public School
- Lake Munmorah High School
- Lake Munmorah Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Lapstone Public School
- Larnook Public School
- Leura Public School
- Lindfield Learning Village
- Lisarow High School
- Lisarow Public School
- Loftus Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre
- Lowanna Public School
- Lucas Heights Community School
- Macdonald Valley Public School
- Manly Vale Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Maroota Public School
- Marsden Park Public School
- Martins Creek Public School
- Marton Public School
- Matthew Pearce Public School
- Medlow Public School
- Megalong Public School
- Melville High School
- Menai Public School
- Merewether Heights Public School
- Milbrodale Public School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Modanville Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Morisset Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Mount Hutton Public School
- Mount Keira Demonstration School
- Mount Kembla Public School
- Mount Kuring-gai Public School
- Mount Riverview Public School
- Mount Victoria Public School
- Mullaway Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Narara Valley High School
- Narranga Public School
- New Lambton Heights Infants School
- Nimbin Central School
- Nords Wharf Public School
- North Gosford Learning Centre
- Nymboida Public School
- Oakville Public School
- Oatley West Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Orama Public School
- Orana Upper Public School
- Orara High School
- Otford Public School
- Ourimbah Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Palm Avenue School
- Peats Ridge Public School
- Pelaw Main Public School
- Penrose Public School
- Pleasant Heights Public School
- Point Clare Public School
- Pretty Beach Public School
- Raleigh Public School
- Repton Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre
- Rukenvale Public School
- Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre
- Samuel Gilbert Public School
- Sandy Beach Public School
- Scarborough Public School
- Sir Eric Woodward School
- Somersby Public School
- Springwood High School
- Springwood Public School
- St Helens Park Public School
- St Ives North Public School
- Stanford Merthyr Infants School
- Stanwell Park Public School
- Sussex Inlet Public School
- Swansea High School
- Tanilba Bay Public School
- Taree High School
- Taree Public School
- Taree West Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- The Beach School
- The Channon Public School
- The Risk Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Tomaree High School
- Tomaree Public School
- Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Berkeley Vale Campus
- Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Tumbi Umbi Campus
- Tuggerah Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Turramurra High School
- Tyalla Public School
- Ulong Public School
- Upper Coopers Creek Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Urbenville Public School
- Vincentia High School
- Vincentia Public School
- Vineyard Public School
- Wakefield School
- Wamberal Public School
- Warrimoo Public School
- Waterfall Public School
- Wentworth Falls Public School
- Whian Whian Public School
- Whitebridge High School
- Wiangaree Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- William Bayldon Public School
- Wilson’s Creek Public School
- Windsor Park Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham High School
- Wingham Public School
- Winmalee High School
- Winmalee Public School
- Wirreanda Public School
- Wisemans Ferry Public School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Wooglemai Environmental Education Centre
- Woolgoolga High School
- Woronora River Public School
- Wyong Creek Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrawarrah Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School.
The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:
- Great Lakes
- Hornsby
- Katoomba
- Kempsey
- Kurri Kurri
- Lithgow
- Loftus
- Macksville
- Ourimbah
- Port Macquarie
- Richmond
- Taree
- Tomaree
- Wauchope
- Wentworth Falls
- Wollongbar
- Wyong
The following non-government schools will be non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:
- Alesco Senior College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
- Alesco Senior College – Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace
- Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale
- Atwea College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry
- Berowra Christian School, Berowra
- Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay
- Catholic Education Early Learning Centre Mary Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown South
- Catholic Out Of School Hours Care, Blacktown South
- Catholic Out of School Hours Care, St Finbar’s Glenbrook
- Central Coast Sports College, Kariong
- Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora
- Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie
- Corpus Christi Primary School, Cranebrook
- Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong
- Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville
- Gaulston College, Ingleside
- Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove
- Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong
- Holy Cross, Glendale
- Holy Cross, Helensburgh
- Holy Cross, Kincumber
- Holy Family Primary School, Luddenham
- Holy Name, Forster
- Holy Name Primary School, Forster
- Holy Spirit, Abermain
- John Colet School, Belrose
- Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls
- Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills
- Korowal School, Hazelbrook
- Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong
- Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield
- Lorien Novalis School, Dural
- MacKillop Catholic College, Warnervale
- Mackillop College, Port Macquarie
- Macksville Adventist School, Macksville
- Manning Adventist School, Tinonee
- Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown
- Marian Catholic College Kenthurst
- Mater Dei School, Narellan
- Mater Maria Catholic College, Warriewood
- Mcauley Catholic College, Grafton
- McCarthy Catholic College Emu Plains
- Medowie Christian School, Medowie
- Mountains Christian College, Blackheath
- Nagle College Blacktown South
- Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads
- Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie
- Newington College – Lindefield Campus, Lindfield
- Newman Senior Technical College, Port Macquarie
- Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong
- Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills
- Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown
- Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, West Pymble
- Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School Lawson
- Our Lady Star of the Sea, Terrigal
- Pete’s Place South Blacktown, Blacktown
- Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie
- Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock
- Rosary Park, Branxton
- St Agnes’ Primary, Port Macquarie
- St Aloysius Chisholm
- St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza
- St Bede’s, Chisholm
- St Bernard’s, Berowra
- St Brendan’s, Lake Munmorah
- St Brigid’s Catholic College, Lake Munmorah
- St Brigid’s, Raymond Terrace
- St Canice’s Primary School, Katoomba
- St Clare’s High School, Taree
- St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie
- St Columba’s Catholic College, Springwood
- St Finbar’s Primary School, Glenbrook
- St James, Kotara South
- St John Fisher, Tumbi Umbi
- St John’s college, Woodlawn
- St John’s, Nowra
- St Johns, Mt Dorrigo
- St Joseph’s Primary, Port Macquarie
- St Joseph’s Regional College, Port Macquarie
- St Joseph’s, Wauchope
- St Joseph’s Charlestown
- St Joseph’s, Dungog
- St Joseph’s Gloucester
- St Joseph’s, Kilaben Bay
- St Joseph’s Primary School, Buladehla
- St Joseph’s Primary School, Taree
- St Joseph’s Primary School, Wingham
- St Josephs, Kempsey
- St Josephs, Laurieton
- St Josephs, Grafton South
- St Madeleine’s Primary School, Kenthurst
- St Martin’s, Davidson
- St Mary’s Catholic College, Casino
- St Mary’s, Milton
- St Mary’s, Warners Bay
- St Marys, Bellingen
- St Marys, Bowraville
- St Marys, Grafton
- St Michael’s Nowra
- St Michael’s Primary School Blacktown South
- St Patricks, Macksville
- St Paul’s College, Kempsey
- St Paul’s, Booragul
- St peter’s Primary, Port Macquarie
- St Peter’s Catholic College, Tuggerah
- St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah
- St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong
- St Pius X, Windale
- St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood
- Taree Christian School, Taree
- The Nature School, Port Macquarie
- Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin
- Warrah Special School, Dural
- Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo
- Xavier College, Llandilo
- Yanginanook School, Belrose.
NB: This list is not exhaustive. Get the latest updates on public school closures here.
The University of Newcastle advises:
THE University of Newcastle will close its Callaghan, Ourimbah and Port Macquarie campuses and its six regional offices on Tuesday, “based on forecast catastrophic weather conditions and bushfire risk”.
UON has asked its staff to stay home – and work from home where possible – and make alternative arrangements if they were planning to host visitors on campus.
Staff providing essential campus services – security staff, broadcast staff and staff with responsibility for animals on campus – must check in at IFS at Callaghan and Ourimbah.