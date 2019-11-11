SCHOOLS CLOSED – TUESDAY

For the first time in history, the state of NSW is bracing for Catastrophic fire conditions. Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring a state of emergency for the next seven days.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have made it clear that ‘Catastrophic’ is the highest level of bushfire danger and homes are not designed to withstand a fire in these conditions.

Afterlee Public School

Aldavilla Public School

Alfords Point Public School

Annangrove Public School

Avoca Beach Public School

Awaba Public School

Balgowlah North Public School

Barkers Vale Public School

Barnsley Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Bates Drive School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Bellingen High School

Bellingen Public School

Belltrees Public School

Ben Lomond Public School

Berowra Public School

Bilgola Plateau Public School

Bilpin Public School

Biraban Public School

Black Hill Public School

Blacksmiths Public School

Blaxland East Public School

Blaxland High School

Blaxland Public School

Blue Haven Public School

Boambee Public School

Bobin Public School

Bonnells Bay Public School

Bonnet Bay Public School

Bonville Public School

Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre

Bowravill Central School

Brewongle Environmental Education Centre

Brisbania Public School

Brooklyn Public School

Bundeena Public School

Bungwahl Public School

Callala Public School

Camden Park Environmental Education Centre

Cardiff High School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Cattai Public School

Caves Beach Public School

Central Mangrove Public School

Cessnock East Public School

Chatham High School

Chatham Public School

Chifley College Dunheved Campus

Chifley College Senior Campus

Coffee Camp Public School

Collins Creek Public School

Colo Heights Public School

Colo High School

Colo Vale Public School

Comboyne Public School

Comleroy Road Public School

Congewai Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Cooranbong Public School

Copacabana Public School

Coramba Public School

Corindi Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Cowan Public School

Crescent Head Public School

Crossmaglen Public School

Cundletown Public School

Deepwater Public School

Dora Creek Public School

Dorrigo High School

Dorrigo Public School

Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre

Dudley Public School

Dundurrabin Public School

Dunoon Public School

Elands Public School

Ellerston Public School

Ellison Public School

Emmaville Central School

Empire Bay Public School

Emu Heights Public School

Engadine West Public School

Eungay Public School

Falls Creek Public School

Fassifern Public School

Faulconbridge Public School

Fennell Bay Public School

Fern Bay Public School

Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre

Frederickton Public School

Freemans Reach Public School

Galston High School

Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre

Girrakool School

Glen William Public School

Glenbrook Public School

Glenreagh Public School

Glenvale School

Glossodia Public School

Goolmangar Public School

Grays Point Public School

Greenhill Public School

Grose View Public School

Gwandalan Public School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Hazelbrook Public School

Heathcote East Public School

Helensburgh Public School

Henry Fulton Public School

Hernani Public School

Heron’s Creek Public School

Hillside Public School

Holgate Public School

HopeTown School

Hornsby Heights Public School

Huntington Public School

Huskisson Public School

Illawong Public School

Jannali Public School

Jiggi Public School

Jilliby Public School

Johns River Public School

Karangi Public School

Kariong Mountains High School

Katoomba High School

Kemps Creek Public School

Kempsey East Public School

Kempsey High School

Kempsey South Public School

Kempsey West Public School

Kenthurst Public School

Kentlyn Public School

Kincumber High School

Kincumber Public School

Kitchener Public School

Krambach Public School

Kulnura Public School

Ku-ring-gai High School

Kurmond Public School

Kurrajong East Public School

Kurrajong North Public School

Kurri Kurri High School

Laguna Public School

Lake Munmorah High School

Lake Munmorah Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Lapstone Public School

Larnook Public School

Leura Public School

Lindfield Learning Village

Lisarow High School

Lisarow Public School

Loftus Public School

Long Flat Public School

Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre

Lowanna Public School

Lucas Heights Community School

Macdonald Valley Public School

Manly Vale Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Maroota Public School

Marsden Park Public School

Martins Creek Public School

Marton Public School

Matthew Pearce Public School

Medlow Public School

Megalong Public School

Melville High School

Menai Public School

Merewether Heights Public School

Milbrodale Public School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Modanville Public School

Moorland Public School

Morisset Public School

Mount George Public School

Mount Hutton Public School

Mount Keira Demonstration School

Mount Kembla Public School

Mount Kuring-gai Public School

Mount Riverview Public School

Mount Victoria Public School

Mullaway Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Narara Valley High School

Narranga Public School

New Lambton Heights Infants School

Nimbin Central School

Nords Wharf Public School

North Gosford Learning Centre

Nymboida Public School

Oakville Public School

Oatley West Public School

Old Bar Public School

Orama Public School

Orana Upper Public School

Orara High School

Otford Public School

Ourimbah Public School

Oxley Island Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Palm Avenue School

Peats Ridge Public School

Pelaw Main Public School

Penrose Public School

Pleasant Heights Public School

Point Clare Public School

Pretty Beach Public School

Raleigh Public School

Repton Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre

Rukenvale Public School

Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre

Samuel Gilbert Public School

Sandy Beach Public School

Scarborough Public School

Sir Eric Woodward School

Somersby Public School

Springwood High School

Springwood Public School

St Helens Park Public School

St Ives North Public School

Stanford Merthyr Infants School

Stanwell Park Public School

Sussex Inlet Public School

Swansea High School

Tanilba Bay Public School

Taree High School

Taree Public School

Taree West Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

The Beach School

The Channon Public School

The Risk Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tomaree High School

Tomaree Public School

Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Berkeley Vale Campus

Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College Tumbi Umbi Campus

Tuggerah Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Turramurra High School

Tyalla Public School

Ulong Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Urbenville Public School

Vincentia High School

Vincentia Public School

Vineyard Public School

Wakefield School

Wamberal Public School

Warrimoo Public School

Waterfall Public School

Wentworth Falls Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Whitebridge High School

Wiangaree Public School

Willawarrin Public School

William Bayldon Public School

Wilson’s Creek Public School

Windsor Park Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham High School

Wingham Public School

Winmalee High School

Winmalee Public School

Wirreanda Public School

Wisemans Ferry Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Wooglemai Environmental Education Centre

Woolgoolga High School

Woronora River Public School

Wyong Creek Public School

Wytaliba Public School

Yarrawarrah Public School

Yarrowitch Public School.

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

Great Lakes

Hornsby

Katoomba

Kempsey

Kurri Kurri

Lithgow

Loftus

Macksville

Ourimbah

Port Macquarie

Richmond

Taree

Tomaree

Wauchope

Wentworth Falls

Wollongbar

Wyong

The following non-government schools will be non-operational on Tuesday 12 November:

Alesco Senior College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry

Alesco Senior College – Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace

Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale

Atwea College – Coast Campus, Tuncurry

Berowra Christian School, Berowra

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay

Catholic Education Early Learning Centre Mary Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown South

Catholic Out Of School Hours Care, Blacktown South

Catholic Out of School Hours Care, St Finbar’s Glenbrook

Central Coast Sports College, Kariong

Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora

Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie

Corpus Christi Primary School, Cranebrook

Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong

Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville

Gaulston College, Ingleside

Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove

Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong

Holy Cross, Glendale

Holy Cross, Helensburgh

Holy Cross, Kincumber

Holy Family Primary School, Luddenham

Holy Name, Forster

Holy Name Primary School, Forster

Holy Spirit, Abermain

John Colet School, Belrose

Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls

Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills

Korowal School, Hazelbrook

Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong

Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield

Lorien Novalis School, Dural

MacKillop Catholic College, Warnervale

Mackillop College, Port Macquarie

Macksville Adventist School, Macksville

Manning Adventist School, Tinonee

Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown

Marian Catholic College Kenthurst

Mater Dei School, Narellan

Mater Maria Catholic College, Warriewood

Mcauley Catholic College, Grafton

McCarthy Catholic College Emu Plains

Medowie Christian School, Medowie

Mountains Christian College, Blackheath

Nagle College Blacktown South

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads

Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie

Newington College – Lindefield Campus, Lindfield

Newman Senior Technical College, Port Macquarie

Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong

Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills

Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, West Pymble

Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School Lawson

Our Lady Star of the Sea, Terrigal

Pete’s Place South Blacktown, Blacktown

Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie

Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock

Rosary Park, Branxton

St Agnes’ Primary, Port Macquarie

St Aloysius Chisholm

St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza

St Bede’s, Chisholm

St Bernard’s, Berowra

St Brendan’s, Lake Munmorah

St Brigid’s Catholic College, Lake Munmorah

St Brigid’s, Raymond Terrace

St Canice’s Primary School, Katoomba

St Clare’s High School, Taree

St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie

St Columba’s Catholic College, Springwood

St Finbar’s Primary School, Glenbrook

St James, Kotara South

St John Fisher, Tumbi Umbi

St John’s college, Woodlawn

St John’s, Nowra

St Johns, Mt Dorrigo

St Joseph’s Primary, Port Macquarie

St Joseph’s Regional College, Port Macquarie

St Joseph’s, Wauchope

St Joseph’s Charlestown

St Joseph’s, Dungog

St Joseph’s Gloucester

St Joseph’s, Kilaben Bay

St Martin’s, Davidson

St Mary’s Catholic College, Casino

St Mary’s, Milton

St Mary’s, Warners Bay

St Michael’s Nowra

St Michael’s Primary School Blacktown South

St Patricks, Macksville

St Paul’s College, Kempsey

St Paul’s, Booragul

St Peter’s Primary, Port Macquarie

St Peter’s Catholic College, Tuggerah

St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah

St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong

St Pius X, Windale

St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood

Taree Christian School, Taree

The Nature School, Port Macquarie

Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin

Warrah Special School, Dural

Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo

Xavier College, Llandilo

Yanginanook School, Belrose.

NB: This list is not exhaustive.

The University of Newcastle advises:

THE University of Newcastle will close its Callaghan, Ourimbah and Port Macquarie campuses and its six regional offices on Tuesday, “based on forecast catastrophic weather conditions and bushfire risk”.

UON has asked its staff to stay home – and work from home where possible – and make alternative arrangements if they were planning to host visitors on campus.